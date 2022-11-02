NeoGames (NGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %

NGMS stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NeoGames from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

