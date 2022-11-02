NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NetApp worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

