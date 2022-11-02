Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

