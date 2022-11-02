New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,961,000 after acquiring an additional 427,750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

