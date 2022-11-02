Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 419,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,195. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

