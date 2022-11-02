Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $47.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Newmont traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 957546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmont Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

