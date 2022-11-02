NEX Group (LON:NXG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NEX Group plc (LON:NXG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($13.64) and last traded at GBX 1,129 ($13.64). 47,810,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average session volume of 3,031,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($13.73).
NEX Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,129 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,129.
NEX Group Company Profile
NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.
Featured Articles
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for NEX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.