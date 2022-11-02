NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 4% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 24,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 62,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

