Nexo Market Cap Reaches $557.33 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $557.33 million and $4.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.22 or 0.31260345 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

