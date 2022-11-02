NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,940.57

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,940.57 ($68.69) and traded as low as GBX 4,889 ($56.53). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 4,929 ($56.99), with a volume of 412,977 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($93.65) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,262.50 ($83.97).

NEXT Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,310.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,931.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 926.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

