NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

