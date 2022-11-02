NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. 163,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

