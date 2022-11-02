NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CTO David A. Metcalfe Sells 32,372 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGNGet Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 538,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

