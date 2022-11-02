NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CTO David A. Metcalfe Sells 32,372 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 538,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

