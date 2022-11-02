Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 109,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

