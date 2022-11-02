Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded down $6.70 on Wednesday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,982. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

