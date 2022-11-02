Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,708 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 32.48. 112,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,556,414. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 33.96 and a 200 day moving average of 32.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

