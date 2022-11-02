Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of TPI Composites worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.09.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

