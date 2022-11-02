Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 59,551 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,551 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,507. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $925.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

