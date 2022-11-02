Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 7,060 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $18,263,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 234,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,314. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

