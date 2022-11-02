Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in NIO by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,282 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.

NIO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.