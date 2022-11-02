Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 140.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NIO by 303.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.02.

NYSE:NIO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

