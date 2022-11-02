Nitin Sood Sells 31,066 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nitin Sood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 1,122,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

