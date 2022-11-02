Nitin Sood Sells 31,066 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nitin Sood also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 5th, Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 1,122,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

