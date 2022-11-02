North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.44.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

TSE NOA opened at C$16.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.23. The firm has a market cap of C$445.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,878.60. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,878.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. Insiders have purchased 308,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,298 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.