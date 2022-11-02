North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
