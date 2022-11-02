Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $575.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $575.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.
Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $13.13 on Tuesday, reaching $535.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,325. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
