Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 18504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

