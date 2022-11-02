Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 83.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Novavax by 212.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,322 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.