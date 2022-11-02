Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Stock Performance
NVAX opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 83.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Novavax by 212.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,322 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
