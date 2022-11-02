Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

NVO traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,296. The stock has a market cap of $257.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

