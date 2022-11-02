NS Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,665 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 723,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,588,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.