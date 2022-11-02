NS Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,472. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

