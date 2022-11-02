NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

