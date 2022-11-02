NS Partners Ltd Purchases 1,571 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

