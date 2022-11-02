NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,397. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

