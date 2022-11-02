NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 537.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.87. 18,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,056. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

