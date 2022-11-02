NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 508,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

