NS Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $220.91. 34,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,756. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,651.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.