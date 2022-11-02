NS Partners Ltd Sells 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $90.43 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

