NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.84 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $100.84 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.01 or 0.31142657 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012163 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

