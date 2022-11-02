null (LON:IDS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

IDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of null from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of null from GBX 144 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

IDS stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 203 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. null has a one year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 214.10 ($2.59).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

