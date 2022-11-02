Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 1,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 470,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.