Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 1,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 470,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
