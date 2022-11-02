NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NS opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.94. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 157,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

