NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 target price on shares of NV Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get NV Gold alerts:

NV Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.