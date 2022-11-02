nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.76 million-$709.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.97 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.32 EPS.
nVent Electric Price Performance
NYSE NVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.
Insider Transactions at nVent Electric
In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
