NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.9 %
NXPI stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
