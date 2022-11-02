Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. 173,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The firm has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

