Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 204,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 16,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

