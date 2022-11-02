Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $188,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 243,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,637 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.