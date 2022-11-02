OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

