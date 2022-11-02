Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.