Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

